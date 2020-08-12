Murphysboro Apple Festival postponed until 2021

The 69th Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival has been postponed, due to an increased number of positive COVID-19 cases. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | August 12, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 10:45 AM

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The remaining events of the 69th Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival for 2020 have been postponed until next year.

Organizers said they decided to postpone the rest of the festival due to the increasing number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in and around Jackson County and the Illinois Department of Health issuing a warning level for the county.

A condensed festival had been scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Apple Festival committee believes holding the event in 2021 is in the best health interest for attendees, vendors and others.

The committee said it will still be awarding the Taste of Murphysboro Scholarship.

Pre-order sales for bakery items and special 2020 Emporium merchandise will still be available online. Pick-up times and dates will be announced at a later date.

The 70th Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival is scheduled for September 15 through Sept., 18, 2021.

