Mt. Vernon, Ill. man facing charges in child porn investigation

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges in connection to a child pornography investigation.
Phillip A. Borcherding, 31, was arrested for possession of child pornography.
He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received information on August 10 of suspect child porn activity.
The investigation led to a search warrant for the home in the 800 block of S. 20th Street in Mt. Vernon. It was served on August 11.
According to detectives, they recovered evidence in the search and Borcherding, the primary resident, was arrested.
