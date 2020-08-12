More scattered heavy rain expected on your Thursday

Heavy rain will slowly dissipate as we move deeper into the evening hours. Many areas will remain dry overnight, with a few isolated showers possible. More showers and thunderstorms expected throughout your Thursday. Isolated flash flooding will be a concern again. Tonight lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s. Rain and thunderstorms chances drop on Saturday, with a few scattered storms expected on Sunday. Much cooler weather pushes back into the Heartland during the first part of next week. Not only will it be cooler, but much more comfortable too.