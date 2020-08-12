McCracken County Schools postpone in-person classes

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County School leaders have announced they are postponing in-person classes for 2020-2021 academic year until September 28.
Students will still start school on Aug. 24, but will attend classes online through the district’s Virtual/Distance Learning plan.
School leaders said information on how the district will support students who receive additional services and meal delivery will be posted on school websites and social media accounts.
The postponement of in-person classes comes after Governor Andy Beshear strongly recommended delaying the return of students to the classroom.
The following are the four reasons why the governor is making the recommendation for Kentucky schools:
- Positivity rate is increasing in the state.
- Positive cases with children are on the rise.
- Experience in other states that have already started classes show a spread in schools resulting in quick stop after starting.
- Families are still vacationing to hot spots and returning to Kentucky.
In addition to holding classes online, school leaders said they will be finalizing ways to provide small group programs in each school, with guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education.
