Man facing charges in connection to death fo Du Quoin, Ill. man on sidewalk at Carbondale business

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges in connection to the death of another man on a sidewalk at a Carbondale business.
Joshua S. Kern, 44, of Carterville, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated battery.
Each count is a Class 3 felony and carries a potential prison sentence of two to five years. The charged offenses are probationable.
Kern is accused of unintentionally killing 49-year-old Budgy Miller, of Du Quoin, by shoving him so hard it caused him to be propelled backward and to hit his head on a concrete sidewalk, causing his death. The alleged incident happened on the sidewalk at the entrance to a Carbondale retail business on July 3, 2020.
Kern made his first appearance in court on Wednesday, August 12. A preliminary hearing was scheduled on September 8.
The case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department.
State’s Attorney Michael C. Carr is handling the prosecution.
