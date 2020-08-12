$46M in emergency grants awarded to small businesses in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Small businesses throughout Illinois will receive $46 million in grants.
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity made the announcement on Wednesday, August 12.
Some southern Illinois businesses receiving money include:
- Big Boys Bar and Grill in Vienna, Ill. - $10,000
- Extreme Exigency Home of The Armed Barber in Benton, Ill. - $10,000
- Supercuts in Marion, Ill. - $10,000
- Hairbangers Salon & Spa in Energy, Ill. - $10,000
- The Avenue Barbershop and Salon in Herrin, Ill. - $10,000
- Connie Lowery Catering in Boles, Ill. - $20,000
- Dr. Z’s Fitness & Rehab in Du Quoin, Ill. - $20,000
- Egyptian Fitness Center in Herrin, Ill. - $20,000
- Dairy Queen in Marion, Ill. - $20,000
- Gold’s Gym in Marion, Ill. - $20,000
- JT’s on the Hill LLC in Zeigler, Ill. - $20,000
- Seasoning Bistro in Benton, Ill. - $20,000
- S and LB’s Corp. in Du Quoin, Ill. - $20,000
- Tom’s Place in De Soto, Ill. - $20,000
- Tanny’s Grill n Chill in Golconda, Ill. - $20,000
- The Sweat Shop Fitness Center LLC - $20,000
- Studio Day Spa in Carbondale, Ill. - $10,000
- New China in Murphysboro, Ill. - $10,000
- Oasis Skin and Wellness Center in Murphysboro, Ill. - $10,000
- Sky Nails in Murphysboro, Ill. - $10,000
- Studio B Salon in Mt. Vernon, Ill. - $10,000
- Thalman Chiropractic and Rehab in Carbondale, Ill. - $10,000
- Agave 1 Inc in Mt. Vernon, Ill. - $20,000
- Allied Physicians and Rehab of Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Ill. - $20,000
- Andresen’s Cafe in Johnston City, Ill. - $20,000
- Beauty Future Inc in Carbondale, Ill. - $20,000
- Cindy B’s Cafe in Murphysboro, Ill. - $20,000
- Crazy Joe’s Fish House in Ava, Ill. - $20,000
- Cristaudo’s LLC in Carbondale, Ill. - $20,000
- Don Sol in Carbondale, Ill. - $20,000
- Don Taco in Carbondale, Ill. - $20,000
- Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse in Carbondale, Ill. - $20,000
- Mary Lou’s Grill in Carbondale, Ill. - $20,000
- Midland Inn in Murphysboro, Ill. - $20,000
- Reid’s Harvest House in Chester, Ill. - $20,000
- Gloria Jeans Gourmet Coffees in Carbondale, Ill. - $20,000
- Key West Bar and Grill in Carbondale, Ill. - $20,000
- Vasquez Fitness Center in Chester, Ill. - $20,000
- The Cellar in Carbondale, Ill. - $20,000
- Saluki Gymnastics in Carbondale, Ill. - $20,000
- Woodard Wellness Group LLC in Carbondale, Ill. - $20,000
You can click here for a full list of recipients.
The grants are the first round of the Business Interruption Grant program through which the state will award grants to businesses and business communities hit hardest by COVID-19 related closures.
First round grants range from $10,000 to $20,000 and may be used to help businesses with working capital expenses, including: payroll costs; rent; utilities; and equipment as well as other unexpected costs such as PPE, training and new technology.
More than 5,000 businesses applied for funding, with grantees selected via random lottery.
The first round of BIG grants will be followed by subsequent rounds, each offering consideration to business sectors facing the most extreme economic hardship as a result of COVID-19-related closures or diminished operating capacity. Separately, the portion the BIG program set aside for childcare providers is administered by the Illinois Department of Human Services. Childcare providers may apply for these funds until August 14 by clicking here.
