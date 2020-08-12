Laborers’ Local 773 to hold 2 drive-thru food distributions

METROPOLIS and HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Laborers’ Union Local 773, in conjugation with TLC of Southern Illinois, will hold two pandemic relief food distribution events on Thursday, Aug. 13.
The drive-thru events will take place at the Metropolis Community Center at 1:30 p.m. and at the Herrin Civic Center at 1 p.m.
Union members will be distributing approximately 40 pounds of fresh produce and dairy, from Cusumano’s & Sons, to any residents affected by COVID-19.
Food will be distributed while supplies last.
Those wanting to receive the donations are asked to empty the trunk or backseat of their vehicles to make room for the items.
Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles at all times.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.