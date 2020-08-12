Kentucky to receive $6 million from the cares act for economic development

“The Kentucky Council of Area Development Districts is honored by and extremely grateful for the confidence shown in them by Governor Beshear and Department for Local Government Commissioner Dennis Keene by the awarding of $6 million in EDA/CARES federal grant funding to be equally apportioned to all of our 15 Area Development Districts,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Council of Area Development Districts Tony Wilder. “The ADDs have a long history of partnering with state government by serving as a valuable conduit for delivering much needed resources to local communities all across this commonwealth. We salute the Governor’s extraordinary leadership and look forward to directing these funds to assist our struggling local businesses who have suffered during this pandemic.”