Jackson R-2 School District cuts down school supply list

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland School District was not only thinking about students and families’ health but also their bank accounts.
Jackson R-2 School District cut down this year’s school supply list, only asking for necessary items.
Ziplock bags, tissues, dry erase markers and other items did not make it on the list.
Merideth Pobst, Jackson R-2 School District’s director of communications, said school leaders want to take a burden off families during the pandemic.
“Many families might have been out of work or faced hardships during the shutdown that started in March all throughout the summer. And so paring down our school supply list was one way that we could help ensure that we were gonna be able to help parents spend the least amount of money as possible to send kids back to school,” said Pobst.
Students can also reuse items from previous years.
She also said the community’s generosity helps fulfill needs.
According to Pobst, if any Jackson R-2 family needs assistance purchasing supplies, the district will make sure students have what they need. Families can reach out to ask for help.
She said no students will be sharing school supplies this year.
