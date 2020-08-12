Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to start construction of new facility

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will break ground for the new facility later this month.
The ground breaking ceremony will take place Wed., Aug. 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at 2536 Boutin Dr., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be breaking ground much sooner than anticipated due to concentrated reductions of associated building costs, thanks to Penzel Construction.
Donations from community patrons and area businesses have provided the funds necessary to start the construction work.
“This new facility is vital to our surrounding area in un-measurable ways and we are proud to do our part to help these animals,” said Phil Penzel, Chief Executive Officer of Penzel Construction.
The current building has housed the society for more than 40 years, but it was time for a change.
The new facility will allow the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to become a no kill animal welfare organization that provides every adoptable animal a second chance at life.
The building will also provide humane education to future generations to encourage compassion and empathy.
“This new building is going to have a profound effect on not only the animals that we take in, but our community as well,” said Tracy Poston, Executive Director for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. “Being able to finally break ground is incredibly exciting for us. We hope that members of the community are able to come celebrate with us.”
There will be adoptable pets at the event.
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks or face coverings when not able to socially distance.
The event will be outdoors to accommodate social distancing.
