Graves County Health Department announces 20 more cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -– The Graves County Health Department announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
This brings the total to 574.
“We are all at risk of contracting this virus. Please do things to protect yourself.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“All of us want good things for our community. But in order for those good things to come we must strive to be a healthy community.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.