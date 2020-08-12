Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on the COVID-19 response in Illinois at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The briefing will take place at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.
On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths, three were in the Heartland: a woman in her 70s from Franklin County, a woman in her 60s from Jackson County and a woman in her 90s from Perry County.
Currently, 3,147,703 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Illinois.
