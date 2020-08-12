Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Despite ‘feeling under the weather,’ Governor Andy Beshear announced on Facebook he will hold a briefing on the COVID-19 response in Kentucky at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear canceled his Facebook live briefing after he and First Lady Britainy Beshear had “not been feeling well.”
A couple of hours later, the governor said he and his family were tested for COVID-19.
Tests came back negative for the virus.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 562 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths in Kentucky on Tuesday.
Currently, 35,793 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 783 deaths.
Approximately 711,017 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
