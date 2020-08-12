Foster care and adoption adjust to COVID-19; hold virtual adoption hearings

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The pandemic has affected almost everyone in some way, including foster care and adoption agencies in Missouri.
Lutheran Family and Child Services in Cape Girardeau is finding ways to adjust.
Marketing Director, Megan Nichols said their adoption placements and home studies have been happening virtually over the past few months.
She said the families they work with have been able to continue with adoption hearings virtually as well.
“It’s still needed to be done, adoptions were still taking place, birth moms have still been making adoption plans so we were able to continue those processes just in a new way,” Nichols said.
Nichols said the Lutheran Family and Child Services has received emergency funds from organizations to help families during the health crisis.
