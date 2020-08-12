First Alert: Heavy rain, flash flooding expected with afternoon storms

(KFVS) - Light to patchy fog and light rain with isolated storms are possible this morning.
Rain and storm chances increase during the late morning into the afternoon.
Severe weather is not expected, but storms could produce very heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Flash flooding is expected.
Afternoon highs will be cooler in the low-to-mid 80s, due to clouds and storms.
Chances of rain and storms continue through the end of the week.
Another break from the heat and humidity begins early next week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.