District 95 partners with Boys and Girls Club for the upcoming School Year

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - The school year in Carbondale is set to begin at in just over a week. Things are beginning online, but that is not stopping the district from helping their students.
In years past, the District 95, along with their high school, have partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois, and this year is no different.
The two have teamed up to help students with virtual learning. Students will be allowed to head to the Boys and Girls Club for school days.
Superintendent of curriculum and instruction Janice Pavelonis is ready for the year to begin.
“We wanted to make sure the Boys and Girls Club staff felt like this is a continuation and we will continue edit and make things better for them as they see needs well help them find what they need.” says Pavelonis
Pavelonis says this will be an extension for their students to learn.
“So, this is really an extension for our students who need interaction with other kids and also staff who can help them with online learning.”
The Boys and Girls Club, is also ready to be able to be involved in the students during the day and not just after. Breakfast and lunch will be served for students as well.
“We need to be able to assist where we can, and we have the skill set and the talent to be able to do that.” says CEO Tina Carpenter
Carpenter tells me, some safety precautions will take place for students to enter the building.
“Their temp. will be taken in the morning before entering the building. A health questionnaire will be asked of the parent and the kids and they will be given a disposable mask.”
Pavelonis says, the staff working during the school year, are going to need to be very flexible this year.
Carpenter said they will have staff monitoring the kids as they work and need help. They are just trying to help them to succeed.
