742 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co. since start of pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported five more COVID-19 cases in Jackson County on August 12.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one in her fifties, and two in their seventies
- Male – one in his forties, and one in his seventies.
They are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 742 confirmed cases in the county, including 20 related deaths.
Twelve individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 631 individuals.
Ninety-one active cases are currently being managed.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.