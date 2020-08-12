A Cloudy And Wet Morning

Temperatures have been sitting a bit warmer in the 70s due to increased cloud cover overnight. Light to patchy fog can also be possible in some low-lying areas. Light rain and/or isolated storms can occur this morning. However, chances of rain and storms will increase during the late morning into the afternoon. We are not expecting severe weather, but any storms can produce frequent lightning and torrential downpours which will make it hazardous for driving in. Rain will also likely cause flash flood warnings out later today. High temps will be cooler in the low to mid 80s due to clouds and rain/storms.