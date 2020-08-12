Bi-County Health Department investigates COVID-19 outbreak at LTC; reports 19 new COVID-19 cases in region

(Source: WIS)
By Ashley Smith | August 12, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 3:14 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Bi-County Health Department is investigating an outbreak at a long term care facility (LTC).

They have been notified of 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Three cases are in Franklin County, and 16 are in Williamson County.

To date, there have been a total of 473 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 205 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 6 deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.

290 residents have recovered in Williamson County and 112 have recovered in Franklin County.

