What you need to know Aug. 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Aug. 11.
An isolated shower or storm is possible this morning, but activity will not be widespread.
This afternoon will be muggy with partly cloudy skies.
High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.
Feel-like temps will be in the low 100s.
Isolated rain and storms are possible this afternoon in our southern counties, near the Bootheel.
Daily scattered thunderstorms are expected through the entire week.
The rest of the week will also be warm and humid.
A mild cool down with less steamy conditions is possible next week.
- Crews worked overnight to restore power to hundreds in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois after severe storms passed through the Heartland Monday night.
- A powerful derecho, a rare storm packing 100 mph winds, swept across the Midwest on Monday, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage and leaving hundreds of thousands without power as it moved through Chicago and into Indiana and Michigan.
- A Secret Service agent was involved in a shooting, interrupting the President Trump’s daily coronavirus address to the media.
- Governor Andy Beshear is recommending Kentucky schools to hold off on in-person classes until September 28 due an increased rate of children testing positive for COVID-19.
- Governor Mike Parson is traveling to Sikeston today to take part in a broadband development event at SEMO Electric Cooperative.
- Missouri State Auditor and democratic gubernatorial candidate, Nicole Galloway, will stop in Cape Girardeau today as part of a statewide tour to address her vision for the show me state.
- Meal programs in two Heartland schools will accommodate all students - even those who are not in the classroom.
- Many Dr Pepper fans have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores across the country, and the company says it is working on a solution.
- Animal Control in Sikeston is trying to round up a goat on the loose on the 1500 block of Ables Road.
- The St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers have postponed their doubleheader scheduled for Thursday, August 13.
- A strange crash in southwest Omaha caused extensive damage to a man’s truck and a lot of head-scratching.
