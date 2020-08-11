S7HD confirms 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Southern Seven region

By Jessica Ladd | August 11, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 4:35 PM

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region on August 11.

All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:

  • Johnson County: One female 20s, two females 50s, one male 50s
  • Massac County: One male 50s
  • Pope County: Two female 30s
  • Union County: Two females 20s

Currently, there are 451 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 584 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

There have been 21 deaths reported by S7HD in the region.

