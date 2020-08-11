S7HD confirms 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Southern Seven region

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region on August 11.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Johnson County: One female 20s, two females 50s, one male 50s
- Massac County: One male 50s
- Pope County: Two female 30s
- Union County: Two females 20s
Currently, there are 451 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 584 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
There have been 21 deaths reported by S7HD in the region.
