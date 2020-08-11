Perryville School District No. 32 releases school plan

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - How do we get our kids here safe? How do we keep them here?
Those are the two questions Perry County School superintendent Andrew Comstock said helped them make a plan for school this year.
“For us really going through every one of the recommendations on how we can have school, the social distancing‚ wearing the mask an all those situations and then we had to look at what we’re out specific situations here in Perry County,” he said.
Comstock said back in April when schools closed they ran into a lot of obstacles but now they hope the new rules will keep kids in the classroom.
“Secondary kids 6-12 Monday and Tuesday would be ‘A’ days and Thursday and Fridays would be ‘B’ days,” he said.
That means students will be split into group “A” or “B” and they will only attend classes on those days but for grades kindergarten through fifth. They have a different schedule.
“They would go to school these three days or four days,” he said.
Comstock said students won’t have class on Wednesday’s, instead this day will be used for students to get extra help from their teachers and for staff to clean up.
“The primary focus of that is so we have students in a cohort, so we can contact trace and determine whether or not we need to shut down the whole school or can I shut down the whole classroom and move them to virtual,” he said.
And he said the new plan doesn’t just involve the students, but also the parents to help keep them safe.
“We have online tools or online materials where they can go on their phone and say ‘I have checked the temperature of my child,’ and verify that they’re not running a fever, no COVID symptoms, so they arrive at the bus the bus driver will know,” he said.
