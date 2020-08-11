Paducah man, woman arrested in connection to thefts from vehicles

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman were arrested in connection to thefts from vehicles in the Lone Oak area.
Jason S. Borden, 34, was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card o/$500 - u/$10,000 within six months.
Kassandra K. Riley, 36, was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and three counts of theft by unlawful taking, one count for a firearm, one count for a legend drug and one count for contents from vehicle.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, they started investigating on August 2 when multiple victims reported that their unlocked vehicles had been entered during the overnight hours of August 1, and the contents were removed. Among the items stolen were credit cards, personal information, tools, prescription medications and a firearm.
Detectives learned that one of the stolen credit cards was used at an area business shortly after the reported thefts.
Using the store security video, detectives say they were able to identify the suspects as Borden and Riley.
Borden was arrested on an outstanding warrant on August 10. During an interview, detectives say he admitted to his involvement regarding the stolen credit card.
Riley was arrested on an outstanding warrant on August 11. During her interview, detectives say she admitted to being the only person responsible for taking items from multiple unlocked vehicles in the Lone Oak area.
According to the sheriff’s department, multiple items that had been reported stolen were recovered from Riley’s home in Lone Oak.
The department encouraged residents to properly secure highly-targeted items, such as firearms, electronics, prescription medications, etc.; and to always lock their vehicles.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.