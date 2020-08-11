10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported ten more COVID-19 cases in Jackson County.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one preteen, one teen, one in her twenties, two in their thirties, one in her fifties, and one in her sixties
- Male – two in their thirties, and one in his forties
They are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 737 confirmed cases in the county, including 20 related deaths.
Thirteen individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 619 individuals.
Ninety-eight active cases are currently being managed.
Jackson County remains on the COVID-19 warning list from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
