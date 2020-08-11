1,549 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths, some in the Heartland include: a woman in her 70s from Franklin County, a woman in her 60s from Jackson County and a woman in her 90s from Perry County.
The health department is reporting a total of 196,948 cases of COVID-19, including 7,657 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,459 people in the state were reported to be in the hospital with the virus. Of those, 336 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 3,147,703 Illinoisans have been tested for COVID-19.
