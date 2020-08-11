More sticky and wet weather expected for the next few days

More scattered rain expected for parts of the Heartland tonight. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern since parts of the Heartland saw more than 3 inches of rain today. The threat of any other types of severe weather will be pretty low. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through the day on Wednesday and Thursday too. Very heavy rain is expected under the storms that pop up. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs tomorrow will vary across the Heartland. If you remain drier you will jump into the upper 80s, if you see more clouds and rain your highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will be sticky for everyone and dew points remain very high. There is hope for some relief in the heat and humidity as we head into early next week.