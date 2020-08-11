Lake County mask mandate

Lake County Mayor Denny Johnson has issued a mask mandate for the county. (Source: Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Lake County Mayor Denny Johnson has issued a mask mandate for the county.

The mandate goes into effect on August 13.

When citizens are out in public places such as stores and restaurants or in close proximity to others, they must wear a mask.

This mandate comes after the CDC classified Lake County in the red zone.

On July 8 the county had five active cases.

Now, one month later the county has 80 active cases.

The mask mandate will last until August 28.

