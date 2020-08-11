KSP investigating fatal collision in Dawson Springs

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville was requested by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department around 8:57 P.M. on August 7, 2020, in reference to a vehicle striking a motorcycle.
The collision occurred on KY-672 near Grove Cemetery.
Preliminary investigation revealed 30-year-old Dustin Brashear, of Nebo, Ky., was operating a 1993 Geo Tracker eastbound on KY-672, near Grove Cemetery.
54-year-old Ricky Pitt, of Princeton, Ky., was turning left onto KY-672 from Grove Cemetery on a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Pitt pulled onto KY-672 in front of Brashear, and the front of Brashear’s vehicle struck Pitts’ motorcycle.
Ricky Pitt was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, where he succumbed to his injuries sustained in the collision.
Dustin Brashear was uninjured during the collision.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.