Jet skier saves swimmer from drowning in Current River

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A jet skier on the Current River was at the right spot, at the right time in Ripley County on Sunday afternoon.
They likely saved a man from drowning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 28-year-old Gilberto Leonardo was attempting to swim across the river at the Float Camp location when he started bobbing and went under.
A jet skier passing by noticed the Clarkton man struggling and pulled him out of the water to safety.
When emergency crews arrived to the scene, Leonardo was transported by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
The identity of the jet skier has not been released.
MSHP report Leonardo was not wearing a life jacket.
