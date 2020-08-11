Isolated Rain/Storms Lingering This Morning

A warm and muggy start again with most of the Heartland free of storms that passed through overnight. Light rain may still linger in Kentucky and Tennessee during the predawn hours. There could be an isolated shower or storms moving in through the morning, but it will not be widespread.
Partly cloudy skies with temperatures heating up into the mid 80s near Mt. Vernon, IL to the upper 80s and low 90s near Union City, TN. Our southern counties will feel the heat with feel-like temperatures in the low 100s again. Isolated storms are more likely across southern counties in southeast Missouri near the bootheel. Storms are not anticipated to last overnight into Wednesday.
Scattered rain and storm chances persist every day this week. It will be warm and humid; however, it looks like we may get lucky with another mild cool down and less humidity next week after the passing of a stronger cold front.
-Lisa
