Illinois Centre Mall in Marion, Ill. under new ownership

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Things at the Illinois Centre Mall are set to look a bit different.
The Marion Center Project LLC, purchased the mall. Black Diamond Co-Owner and President of the Marion Center Project LLC, said they are very excited about their new purchase.
Rodney Cabaness is planning on turning things around in the mall, not just for the city of Marion, but for the region as well. He said their interest in the mall property began about a year ago.
“We’re looking at more of a regional effect,” he said. “Something that’s going to draw traffic from all over the place.”
Cabaness said they are not just going to lock into what the group is wanting, they are hearing out the conversations being held across the region.
“So we’re not going to lock ourselves into a vision that, that may be what we want than what the rest of the region wants.”
For those of you worrying about the anchor stores in the mall, Cabaness said those are going to stay.
“The anchor stores that are currently in the mall, they deserve to have a little bit better, um, um, environment,” he said.
The group has already jumped on some things at the mall. They are cleaning things up inside and outside. But with unlimited opportunities, the group is excited about the mall property.
“We just feel like the sky’s the limit,” he said.
If you are wondering what is next for the mall property, well Cabaness said you will just have to wait a little longer.
“We got a lot of fun stuff coming, so we, um, do have some specific projects and we do have to work out a few kinks but, um, relatively soon there will be some things that come up on the radar,” he said.
