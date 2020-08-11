Heartland communities hoping for a rise in Census responses

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - You have less than two months left to fill out the census and right now some Heartland communities aren’t seeing as many responses as they’d like.
“If you aren’t participating in the census you are leaving money on the table,” said Lynden Schuyler, Southern Illinois Census program manager.
Shuyler is talking about any who hasn’t filled out their census form.
Right now, in Jackson County, Illinois only 55 percent of people have responded.
“In the case of Jackson County, I think the county, if you take away Jackson County, it’s well in the 60′s. But Carbondale is kind of lagging behind,” said Schuyler.
Schuyler said there are multiple reasons why Carbondale is falling behind.
“You have a lot of renters; cities are places where a lot of people that are on lower income spectrum might live. A lot of people who may not be overly proficient in English may live in cities,” she said.
But she said COVID-19 is also a factor with the lower response rate..
“It stopped so many events early on, it stopped people from being able to go door to door to do canvassing. It really has impacted this in the worst way,” she said.
Schuyler said this virus is even more reason why people should fill out the form.
“We are going to be needing those census dollars even more because of the dollars for healthcare and the dollars for economic development and just the chance to recover from this,” she said.
On the other side of the river in Wayne County, Missouri the response rate is at 31 percent.
“Well we are hoping it goes up,” said Kent Sisco, County Clerk.
Sisco said people need to realize how much it affects them.
“I always go back to the money issue and it’s a big factor on how much we get from the state and the federal government. The population, well if they think our population is 7,000 versus 14,000 we are going to get a lot less money,” he said.
Sisco has a simple message for those who haven’t filled it out.
“I wish they would get it done,” he said.
Carbondale main street is holding an event tomorrow, August 11, from 2-5 for anyone who need to fill out their census. For more information visit their Facebook page.
