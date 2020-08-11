First Alert: Isolated morning showers, storms

(KFVS) - An isolated shower or storm is possible this morning, but activity will not be widespread.
This afternoon will be muggy with partly cloudy skies.
High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.
Feel-like temps will be in the low 100s.
Isolated rain and storms are possible this afternoon in our southern counties, near the Bootheel.
Daily scattered thunderstorms are expected through the entire week.
The rest of the week will also be warm and humid.
A mild cool down with less steamy conditions is possible next week.
