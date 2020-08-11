Egyptian Health Department reports two more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | August 11, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 5:00 PM

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases on August 11 .

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • a female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
  • a female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 134 lab confirmed positives, including 2 deaths.

White County has had a total of 74 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 52 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

