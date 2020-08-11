Early morning crash breaks utility pole, causes power outage

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning crash left some Jackson, Missouri customers without power Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The crash happened at Washington Street between Union Street and Hubble Creek.
According to the city, a utility on the main leg of the area’s power circuit was severed in the crash.
The broken pole caused customers from N. Farmington Road to N. High Street and from W. Main Street to Randy Drive to be without power.
City of Jackson electric crew were called out to repair the damage.
Power was restored to the affected area just before 4 a.m.
