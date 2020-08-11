Duckworth hosts virtual meeting with southern Illinois Mayors

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth held a virtual meeting with eight mayors from the Southern Illinois Mayor’s Association to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on their communities Tuesday.
Duckworth and the local leaders also discussed what communities are looking for in a future federal relief package and how her office can help Southern Illinois with recovering from both the economic and health impacts of the pandemic.
“Our local governments have been hit especially hard during this pandemic,” Duckworth said. “Communities are battling this virus on two fronts—leaders are trying to protect their citizens during this public health crisis and keep essential services running despite decreased revenue. It’s not easy. I’m glad I was able to connect with so many Southern Illinois mayors today, and I’ll keep working hard to make sure they have the assistance they need and deserve.”
Duckworth was joined virtually by Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry, Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens, Marion Mayor Mike Absher, DuQuoin Mayor Guy Alongi, Eldorado Mayor Rocky James, Sesser Mayor Jason Ashmore, Pinckneyville Mayor Robert Spencer and Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini.
Earlier this year, Duckworth called for funding to local governments serving small communities in a future relief package, and called for flexibility and clarity in the distribution of relief funds to state, county and local governments.
