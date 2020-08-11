Crews work to restore power to hundreds after storms

(KFVS) - Electric crews throughout southern Illinois and southeast Missouri have been working to restore power to hundreds of customers after severe storms pushed through the Heartland Monday night.
Storms downed trees and power lines.
Most of the power outages were reported in southern Illinois.
As of 3:30 a.m., the following are the outages reported by Ameren Illinois:
- Franklin County: 339 customers
- Gallatin County: 12 customers
- Hamilton County: 279 customers
- Jackson County: 207 customers
- Jefferson County: 1,075 customers
- Perry County: 401 customers
- Randolph County: 188 customers
- Saline County: 323 customers
- Union County: 9 customers
- Williamson County: 20 customers
In southeast Missouri, hundreds were without power around midnight. Crews have been able to quickly restore power to customers.
As of 3:30 a.m., Ameren Missouri reported the following outages:
- Cape Girardeau County: 16 customers
- New Madrid County: 10 customers
Several viewers and emergency officials reported that Monday’s storms packed strong winds and heavy rain.
If you have pictures or videos of the storms rolling through the Heartland or of storm damage, you can share them through CNews below:
Ahead of the storms, the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA) in Benton, Ill. sent out targeted digital alerts to visitors at Rend Lake to warn them of the incoming high winds.
FCEMA said this alert gave visitors, especially boaters and campers, 45 minutes of lead time to prepare for the storm and get to safety.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.