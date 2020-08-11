Bi-County Health reports one more COVID-19 related death

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department announced the sixth death in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
The individual was a male in his 80s who was previously confirmed to have acquired the disease.
The Health Department also reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin and Williamson County region.
The individuals are currently being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, age and county are as follows:
Franklin County
Females: One in their 50s
Males: One teenager, one in their 20s, and one in their 60s
Williamson County
Females: Five teenagers, five in their 20s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, six in their 70s, six in their 80s, and five in their 90s
Males: Two in their 50s
To date, there have been a total of 457 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 202 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 246 have recovered in Williamson County and 92 have recovered in Franklin County.
