Bi-County Health reports one more COVID-19 related death
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department announced the sixth death in Williamson County related to COVID-19. (Source: Kelly Sikkema)
By Jessica Ladd | August 11, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 7:31 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department announced the sixth death in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

The individual was a male in his 80s who was previously confirmed to have acquired the disease.

The Health Department also reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin and Williamson County region.

The individuals are currently being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender, age and county are as follows:

Franklin County

Females: One in their 50s

Males: One teenager, one in their 20s, and one in their 60s

Williamson County

Females: Five teenagers, five in their 20s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, six in their 70s, six in their 80s, and five in their 90s

Males: Two in their 50s

To date, there have been a total of 457 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 202 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 246 have recovered in Williamson County and 92 have recovered in Franklin County.

