Armed, dangerous man wanted in connection to Iron Co. murder investigation

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An armed and dangerous man is wanted in connection to a murder investigation.
McCoy Tristain Kelley is wanted on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Due to interactions with law enforcement, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, they were dispatched to a home in Vulcan, Mo. shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11 for a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found 30-year-old William “Billy” Shy dead.
They say witnesses told them Shy was shot by Kelley when he opened the door.
An autopsy with the Iron County coroner has been scheduled.
The highway patrol and Iron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-840-9500 or the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 573-546-7051.
