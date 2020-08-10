What you need to know Aug. 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Aug. 10.
AC units will be working overtime today. It’s going to be a hot one.
Afternoon highs will be in the 90s, but it will feel like the 100s.
Due to the extreme heat indices, a heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m.
Pop-up showers and storms are also possible this afternoon.
Tonight, storm chances ramp-up.
A storm complex will move through the Heartland during the early morning hours on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says the storms could be strong to severe with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds.
In addition to hot temps and high humidity, rain and storm chances continue every day this week.
- Authorities still looking for a suspect in a double homicide in Hayti, Mo.
- Poplar Bluff Police are looking for two suspects wanted for felony stealing.
- One man is dead and four people are injured after a late night shooting on Paducah’s north side on Saturday.
- The Federal Bureau of Investigations has released new surveillance photos relating to the investigation into Crystal Rogers’ disappearance that will hopefully lead to new information.
- A man wanted in connection with a robbery and assault over the weekend in Kennett, Mo. is in police custody.
- Governor Mike Parson plans to attend the opening ceremonies for the 121st Grand American Trapshooting Competition this evening in Linn Creek, Mo.
- President Trump issued executive orders to provide tax relief and stopgap unemployment benefits for Americans hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
- Puerto Rico has been forced to partially suspend voting for primaries marred by a lack of ballots.
- The U.S. has topped more than 5 million COVID-19 cases, by far the highest of any country.
- As educators prepare to welcome students back to class for the first time in months, schools’ ability to quickly identify and contain coronavirus outbreaks before they get out of hand will be put to the test in thousands of districts around the country.
- A Florida woman says she’s still shaken after she reached into her washing machine and found a python slithering around inside.
- Simon Cowell underwent surgery to repair a broken back, the result of an electric bicycle accident, and was recovering at a hospital, a spokesperson said Sunday.
