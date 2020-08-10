Warm and Very Muggy Monday

It will be calm outside this morning but very warm and sticky across the Heartland. A few areas could see some light fog to patchy fog. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today will lead to temperatures heating up into the 90s but it will feel like the 100s today! This is why a heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7pm. There is a chance of a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon.
Tonight, storm chances will start to ramp up as a complex will move through into the early morning hours of Tuesday. These could be strong to severe with very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging winds.
There will be chances of rain and storms every day this week. High dew points will hold through this upcoming weekend so you can expect muggy and warm weather all week.
-Lisa
