Vehicle break-in and fraudulent bank activity investigation

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On July 26, the Murray Police Department responded to Central Park in reference to thefts from vehicles.
On August 27, the MPD also began an investigation into fraudulent activity on an individual’s bank account.
It was learned that this individual had recently been the victim of a vehicle break-in in another city.
This investigation soon became a multi-agency investigation including multiple victims in cities throughout Kentucky and Tennessee.
On August 4, the MPD responded to a call involving fraudulent activity on another bank account.
A detective located the suspect, Amanda Johnson Lewis, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle Lewis was operating.
Lewis fled the area in the vehicle.
Lewis was located by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee and arrested.
Lewis is awaiting extradition to Kentucky where she will be charged with the following offenses:
- Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree
- Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate
- Speeding over 26 MPH
- Reckless Driving
- Failure to Signal
- Operating on Suspended Operator’s License
- Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree
- Forgery 2nd Degree
- Theft of Identity
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Murray Police Department.
The Murray Police Department was assisted by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office.
