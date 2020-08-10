Strong to severe storms possible this evening

Strong to severe storms will push into the area this evening and continue through the early overnight hours. Northern counties in southern Illinois have the greatest threat for damaging winds through the early evening hours. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat tonight, along with some heavy rain and lightning. Storms will likely weaken as we move deeper into the overnight hours. A few isolated storms are possible Tuesday morning, with a break in the stormy action expected by the late morning and early afternoon hours. More isolated showers and thunderstorms will fire up during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 70s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with feels like numbers in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Daily scattered thunderstorms are expected through the entire week.