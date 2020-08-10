S7HD confirms 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Southern Seven region

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Alexander County: One male 70s
- Johnson County: One female under 10, one female 20s, one male 30s, one male 60s, one female 70s
- Massac County: One female 10s, one male 20s, one male 30s, one female 60s
- Pope County: One female 30s
- Pulaski County: Two females 60s
- Union County: Two females under 10, one male 10s, two females 20s, two females 50s, one female 60s, one males 70s
S7HD also reported 45 new recovered cases of COVID-19.
Currently 427 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 575 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There have been 21 deaths reported by S7HD in the region.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.