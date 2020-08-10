Police chase in southern Ill. ends in Tenn. with officer-involved shooting

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - A police chase that started in southern Illinois ended in Tennessee with an officer-involved shooting.
According to Illinois State Police, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 57 southbound at mile post 92 near Mount Vernon on Thursday, August 6 at 7:16 a.m.
During the traffic stop, troopers say they found items in the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu that led them to take the driver, a 23-year-old Holly Springs, Mississippi man into custody for questioning.
Troopers say the passenger, Dante D. Faulkner, 40, of Holly Springs, Miss., took control of the vehicle and left the scene with the trooper trying to physically stop him.
They said Faulkner left with the trooper inside the car. While the car was still moving, he allegedly tried to push the trooper out of the open door of the car. After about 300 yards, Faulkner stopped the car and let the trooper out safely. The trooper was uninjured.
Faulkner then drove into Kentucky where officers from Kentucky State Police, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office followed him into Tennessee.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the chase ended near Martin where Faulkner crashed while on the on-ramp for State Route 22.
As deputies approached the car, they say Faulkner refused to get out. He then allegedly put the Malibu into reverse and drove it toward the deputies.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Graves County deputies fired their weapons, hitting the car but no rounds hit Faulkner nor anyone in the area.
They said Faulkner then cut himself with a knife.
An ambulance was called to the scene and Faulkner was taken to a hospital. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the chase.
According to Illinois State Police, the original driver was later released from police custody with no charges after it was determined the items the trooper saw in the vehicle were “legally possessed.”
Jefferson County, Ill. State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun got an arrest warrant for Faulkner for aggravated battery of a police officer with a $75,000 bond.
THP said the investigation is ongoing and their findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.
