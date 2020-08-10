Paducah, Ky. man facing charges after crashing into apartment

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after crashing his vehicle into an apartment, trapping someone inside.
Randy Lowery, 31, of Paducah, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance - first (aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, expired registration plates and leaving the scene of an accident.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Key Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, August 10 after a Farley man called to report a vehicle had crashed into the front wall of his apartment, trapping him inside.
When deputies arrived, they say they found a brown 1994 Chevrolet pickup collided with the rear of the caller’s blue 2015 Nissan Xterra, pushing it through the front wall of the apartment. This damaged the exterior wall, front door and interior walls.
The renter of the apartment was still inside when deputies arrived, but they say the driver of the truck, identified as Lowery, ran from the scene.
The renter said Lowery was leaving his apartment after an argument, and that he had just walked back inside when his vehicle came through the front door and wall.
The Reidland Farley Fire Department helped the man climb out of his apartment while deputies searched the area for Lowery. He was found a short time later and taken to an area hospital.
Lowery was then arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
