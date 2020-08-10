Emergency housing assistance programs launched in Ill.; 1,319 new cases of COVID-19

Available August 24, 2020, the Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program will assist homeowners who have experienced a COVID-19-related loss of income resulting in past due mortgage balances starting March 2020. Approved applicants will receive up to $15,000 paid directly to their mortgage servicer. Assistance will cover the homeowner’s past due or forbearance balance and their regular mortgage payments through December 30, 2020, or until the funding is exhausted, whichever comes first.