Emergency housing assistance programs launched in Ill.; 1,319 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications for rental assistance are now available for renters who have lost their job or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The applications are through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. IHDA will allocate $150 million to help income-eligible residents across the state pay their rent.
After the application period for rental assistance, IHDA will open applications for Emergency Mortgage Assistance, providing $150 million to homeowners impacted by COVID-19.
Tenants whose applications are approved will receive one-time grants of $5,000 paid directly to their landlords to cover missed rent payments beginning March 2020 and prepay payments through December 2020, or until the $5,000 is exhausted, whichever comes first.
The assistance will be in the form of a grant and repayment will not be required. Applications for ERA will be accepted August 10-21. Due to anticipated high volume, the application window may close early.
IHDA will use a third-party entity to select a pool of applications to be reviewed for eligibility.
Approximately 30,000 tenants are expected to receive funding.
Tenant Eligibility:
- Household income before March 1, 2020 was at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income
- An adult member of the household must have had a loss of income due to the COVID-19 crisis on or after March 1, 2020
- Household has an unpaid rent balance that began on or after March 1, 2020.
Available August 24, 2020, the Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program will assist homeowners who have experienced a COVID-19-related loss of income resulting in past due mortgage balances starting March 2020. Approved applicants will receive up to $15,000 paid directly to their mortgage servicer. Assistance will cover the homeowner’s past due or forbearance balance and their regular mortgage payments through December 30, 2020, or until the funding is exhausted, whichever comes first.
Payments may include all escrowed first mortgage expenses including property taxes, insurance and certain fees. The assistance will be in the form of a grant and repayment will not be required.
Applications for EMA will be accepted from August 24-September 4. Due to anticipated high volume, the application window may close early.
IHDA will use a third-party entity to select a pool of applications to be reviewed for eligibility. The program is expected to assist approximately 10,000 households.
Homeowner Eligibility:
- Household adjusted gross income from 2019 Tax Return was at or below 120 percent of the Area Median Income
- An adult member of the household has had a loss of income due to the COVID-19 crisis on or after March 1, 2020
- Homeowner’s mortgage was current as of February 29, 2020
- The mortgage is past due or in forbearance
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,319 new cases of COVID-19, including one additional death, on Monday, August 10.
That brings the total number of cases to 195,399, including 7,637 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 138 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 3,106,341 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
