Multiple guns stolen from Cape Girardeau Co. business

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple guns were stolen from a business early on Friday morning, August 7.
According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, multiple suspects entered JSE Surplus on State Highway 74, west of Cape Girardeau, around 5:30 a.m. while the business was closed.
The suspects stolen multiple guns.
Deputies say during the burglary, the business owner, who was in the building, confronted the suspects and fired multiple rounds from a shotgun in their direction.
They say the suspects ran from the building, dropping most of the guns, but still getting away with several. They were last seen heading west on State Highway 74 going toward Dutchtown.
It is unknown at this time if any of the suspects were wounded from the shots fired by the owner.
The ATF is assisting with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.