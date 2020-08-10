1 more death, 37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The diagnosed individuals include two female juveniles under the age of 17, two male juveniles under the age of 17, two adult females in their teens, five females in their 20s, one male in his 20s, one female in her 40s, three females in their 50s, one female in her 60s, one male in his 70s, three females in their 70s, eleven females in their 80s and five females in their 90s.