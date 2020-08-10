1 more death, 37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported 37 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Eight of those cases were reported on Saturday and 29 were reported on Sunday.
To date, there have been 186 confirmed cases in the county.
The diagnosed individuals include two female juveniles under the age of 17, two male juveniles under the age of 17, two adult females in their teens, five females in their 20s, one male in his 20s, one female in her 40s, three females in their 50s, one female in her 60s, one male in his 70s, three females in their 70s, eleven females in their 80s and five females in their 90s.
Perry County also reported one more death, a female in her 90s.
Twenty additional patients of the Perry County long term care facility have tested positive along with seven additional employees of the same facility.
The summary of the 186 confirmed cases are:
86 active cases
98 released from isolation
2 deaths
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.