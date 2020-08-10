JALC announces reopening plan for fall semester

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College (JALC) announced their plans for reopening campus to students, staff and faculty for the 2020 fall semester.
JALC will offer four types of class formats for students and implement social distancing and health screening measures on campus.
Masks and face coverings will also be required to worn in all public spaces on campus.
The four types of class formats being offered are online anytime, online scheduled, hybrid and face-to-face.
- Online anytime courses are traditional online learning classes where a student logs into the JALC system to complete their assignments without coming to campus.
- Online scheduled is a virtual course format where students participate in live video classes at assigned times for a nearly face-to-face learning experience. Real-time attendance will be required in an online scheduled course.
- Hybrid courses will include a combination of online content and on-campus attendance.
- Face-to-face courses will include social distancing, required use of masks by students, faculty and staff.
In addition to social distancing on campus, JALC is implementing a drive-thru screening process for everyone arriving on campus.
All inbound traffic will be required to enter the campus from the west via Greenbriar Road. Outbound traffic will exit school to the east along the frontage road adjacent to Kamper’s Supply.
Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) staff will be screening college employees, students and the public before they enter campus.
Temperatures will be taken and those who pass the health screening will be issued a dated “sticker” that must be displayed on their clothing.
Screenings will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
“Due to the health screenings and single entry point on campus, it will take longer for students to get to their classes, so they need to allow for enough time when traveling to campus,” said Vice President for Instructional Services Dr. Melanie Pecord.
Classes begin on August 12 with registration ending on August 18.
Students that are unable to enroll in courses at the beginning of the semester can enroll in second-half block schedule classes on October 8.
